Military expert examines how to deter school shootings

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Uvalde County sheriff prepares to testify before a Texas panel investigating the massacre at Robb Elementary.

A military expert and historian is sharing his expertise and advice on how to deter a school shooter.

William Forstchen joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why he believes schools need to train and arm teachers.

“Not all teachers, never anyone who says they don’t want to,” Forstchen said. “In every school, from elementary to college, there are former military personnel working as teachers, coaches and administrators. Many would volunteer for rigorous training if it offered the chance of protecting our students. Train them and arm them to carry concealed, even if it is just a light-caliber pistol slipped into a holster under a jacket.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

