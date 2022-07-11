Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man following an incident at Memphis Family Dollar in 2019.
It was a Sunday evening when the victim was in line and noticed a man kneeling behind her.
She told police when she turned around, there was a man using a cell phone to record under her dress.
Eric Gould was arrested on June 9 and charged with unlawful photographing in violation of privacy.
According to the affidavit, Gould was identified in a photo lineup.
His court date is in August.
Copyright 2022 WMC.
