Director of Memphis Tilth dies in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mia Madison, the executive director of Memphis Tilth, died Sunday night.
Madison was the passenger in a car that crashed on Millbranch Road near I-55 just before 11 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Madison served as Executive Director of Memphis Tilth for four years.
The organization posted this statement to their website:
Memphis Tilth works to create a local food system that is “economically sustainable, socially equitable and environmentally sound.”
Madison is a native of Memphis who previously served in local government.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.