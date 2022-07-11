Director of Memphis Tilth dies in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mia Madison, the executive director of Memphis Tilth, died Sunday night.

Madison was the passenger in a car that crashed on Millbranch Road near I-55 just before 11 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Madison served as Executive Director of Memphis Tilth for four years.

The organization posted this statement to their website:

For the past 4 years, Mia has been the driving force behind Memphis Tilth, but more than that, she was a friend, mentor, and pillar in the community. Mia cared deeply for the city of Memphis, the people, and the local food system. Her commitment and contributions are unmatched, and she will truly be missed. While we cannot replace such a beautiful soul, we will keep her legacy of stewardship alive and well. Unfortunately, we cannot provide any details around the circumstances of her death nor do we have information regarding the funeral arrangements at this time. The board of directors expects to make further announcements regarding the organization’s succession plan and opportunities to support the family and staff in the coming days.

Memphis Tilth works to create a local food system that is “economically sustainable, socially equitable and environmentally sound.”

Madison is a native of Memphis who previously served in local government.

