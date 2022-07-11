Advertise with Us
Shelby Co. Clerks Office close until further notice

Shelby County Clerk’s Office
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk Whitehaven office has been without air conditioning since last Friday and will be closed until further notice.

Due to aged facilities without customer service requirements and extreme heat, they are preparing to serve customers with appointment services at other locations.

Co. Clerk’s office said they will immediately notify the public when services are repaired and when the facility reopens.

