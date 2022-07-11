Advertise with Us
Business robberies up in 2022; Memphis liquor store manger speaks out

Southwind Liquor is one of several that have been robbed in recent weeks. Overall business...
Southwind Liquor is one of several that have been robbed in recent weeks. Overall business robberies are up 65% from this same time last year.(Southwind Liquor)
By Parker King
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Business robberies are on the rise in the Bluff City.

One of the more consistent targets in the last several weeks has been liquor stores, a recent one happening at Southwind Liquor off Hacks Cross Road.

The store’s manager, Erica Malone, is frustrated with the robbery, partially because she says some customers are saying they’re worried the store will close because of the incident.

“It just looked a mess,” Malone said, recalling the early morning of July 3.

It’s been a week with no answers.

In the security footage, you are able to see, that just before 1 a.m. last Sunday, four people knocked out a window panel next to the front door.

Once inside, the four went straight behind the counter, stealing large, expensive bottles of liquor, according to Malone.

The store manager arrived on scene shortly after getting the call from the store’s security company.

“I saw the glass pulled out, siting by the trash can outside the door,” Malone said. “Then, when I went inside, I saw every one of our high-end tequilas to bourbons... everything was taken off the shelf.”

She said, based on the video, the thieves seemed to know what they were looking for.

“Disgusted,” Malone said. “I feel like...that’s how I make my living, and you just came in and acted like it was nothing.”

According to the Memphis Data Hub, from the start of this year to now, 139 businesses have reported they were robbed.

That’s a 65% increase from the same time period last year, when only 84 businesses had reported they were robbed.

Fortunately for Malone, the liquor store community is tight-knit.

“We’ve talked to the same (stores) within the same week that got broken into on what they’re trying to do with their security things, as far as trying to get security to ride around, MPD to ride around,” said Malone.

Above all, she says the store will remain open and hopes the people responsible are caught.

Malone wants customers to know they are working to ensure a safer environment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Memphis Police or Memphis Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

