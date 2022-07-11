Bond set at $1M for man accused of shooting MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge set bond at $1 million for the man accused of shooting a Memphis police officer this weekend.

Police say 34-year-old Giorgio Minnis shot an officer who was trying to arrest him for stealing a car.

The incident happened Saturday at Hickory Hill Square near 2 p.m.

The officer who was shot was transported to Regional One and is in critical but stable condition.

Minnis is facing more than 12 charges including:

Aggravated kidnapping

Reckless endangerment committed with a deadly weapon

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony

Theft of property valued between $10,000 and $60,000

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder

Four counts of aggravated assault

Minnis’ criminal record includes dozens of violent crimes and misdemeanors over the last 15 years, according to police records.

