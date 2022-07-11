Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Bond set at $1M for man accused of shooting MPD officer

Giorgio Minnis (Shelby County Jail)
Giorgio Minnis (Shelby County Jail)(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge set bond at $1 million for the man accused of shooting a Memphis police officer this weekend.

Police say 34-year-old Giorgio Minnis shot an officer who was trying to arrest him for stealing a car.

The incident happened Saturday at Hickory Hill Square near 2 p.m.

The officer who was shot was transported to Regional One and is in critical but stable condition.

Minnis is facing more than 12 charges including:

  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Reckless endangerment committed with a deadly weapon
  • Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
  • Possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony
  • Theft of property valued between $10,000 and $60,000
  • Three counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • Four counts of aggravated assault

Minnis’ criminal record includes dozens of violent crimes and misdemeanors over the last 15 years, according to police records.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Shelby Co. Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven closed until further notice
Memphis Police Department
3 shot and 1 dead after shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard
File photo of ambulance response.
1 dead after three-vehicle crash in Berclair
Giorgio Minnis (Shelby County Jail)
Suspect identified in shooting injuring MPD officer in Hickory Hill
Memphis Police Department
1 man dead in Raleigh

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Passenger killed in single-car crash
Monkeypox Gfx
3 probable cases of monkeypox reported in Tennessee
Reba
Reba returns to FedExForum this fall
Elnora Spurlock charged in fatal motorcycle crash
Woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash