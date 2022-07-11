Affidavit: Father turns in son accused of shooting man in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old man is in Shelby County Jail after being accused of shooting a man in the head over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, David Asua Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to a shooting at the AutoZone store on Summer Avenue Sunday. They found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot.

A witness on the scene told officers he saw the man responsible for the shooting dressed in all black leaving the scene in a white truck and a silver SUV Chevy Tahoe followed.

Officers were able to track the silver truck down where a second witness told officers he fled the scene after seeing the shooting. The witness was able to identify Asua in a picture lineup.

Later that day, Asua’s father arrived at the police station on Summer Avenue and told the police his son came home in a panic saying there was a shooting at AutoZone; he then packed a bunch of clothes and left. The father told officers he planned to find his son and turn him in.

Asua and his father met officers at AutoZone where the 19-year-old was taken into custody.

His bond is set at $150,000.

