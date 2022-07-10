Advertise with Us
Warm temperatures remain, but we’ll get a brief break from the high humidity

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanks to yesterday’s cold front that brought showers and storms (for some), the humidity will be lower for a couple days. Additionally, temperatures will not be as hot today. Temperatures will quickly rebound, though, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s by Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and warm but not as humid. Highs in the mid 90s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 70s and northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: It will remain hot but not as humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Humidity levels will rise again as the ridge of high pressure builds again across the area. Temperatures through mid-week will be back in the upper 90s, approaching 100 degrees. A slight chance of a shower or storm returns by mid-week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

