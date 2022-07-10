Temperatures will remain hot but not as humid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A little bit of relief today after a cold front moved through yesterday. Tomorrow, temperatures will soar back into the upper 90s and it will be near 100 on Tuesday. Thankfully humidity levels will be lower the next few days although temperatures will remain high and hot. Rain chances will be low over the next several days with our best chance arriving on Wednesday with a weak front.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 70s and light wind.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & hot with highs in the upper 90s and northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly Clear with lows in the mid 70s and northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: It will remain hot but not as humid through Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Humidity levels will rise again as the ridge of high pressure builds again across the area. Temperatures through mid-week will be back in the upper 90s, approaching 100 degrees. A slight chance of a shower or storm returns by mid-week.

