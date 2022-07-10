Advertise with Us
Suspect identified in shooting that injured MPD officer in Hickory Hill

Giorgio Minnis (Shelby County Jail)
Giorgio Minnis (Shelby County Jail)(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has identified and charged a suspect in the shooting of a police officer in Hickory Hill.

Giorgio Minnis, 24, is facing 12 charges:

  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Reckless endangerment committed with a deadly weapon
  • Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
  • Possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony
  • Theft of property valued between $10,000 and $60,000
  • Three counts of attempted first degree murder
  • Four counts of aggravated assault

On Saturday, officers attempted to arrest Minnis for allegedly threatening and firing a gun at residents of The Parks Apartment complex in Hickory Hill, MPD said.

During the arrest, Minnis allegedly shot and critically injured one of the responding officers, MPD Major Karen Rudolph said.

The officer remains in critical but stable condition this morning, according to MPD.

