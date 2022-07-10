Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 dead after three-vehicle crash in Berclair

File photo of ambulance response.
File photo of ambulance response.(Arizona's Family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person died after a car crash in Berclair Saturday night.

Memphis Police responded to a three-vehicle accident on Macon Road in Berclair at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, MPD said.

Three victims were transported to local hospitals where one victim later died.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

MPD officer shot on Hickory Hill