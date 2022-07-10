1 dead after shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man died this morning after a shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Memphis police responded to the shooting at 2127 Elvis Presley Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m., according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers found two victims suffering from non-critical injuries, and a third victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Any information about this investigation can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

