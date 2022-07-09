Advertise with Us
Tracking a few isolated storms through this evening

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is still in place for portions of the Mid-South, through this evening. Thankfully a weak cold front will continue to push into the Mid-South and it is providing a few with showers and storms mainly in north Mississippi. However, there won’t be rain for everyone. The front will bring a drop in temperatures and humidity for Sunday but it will still remain hot.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and cooler with a Northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy and warm but not as humid. Highs in the mid 90s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 70s and northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot but not as humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Humidity levels will rise again as the ridge of high pressure builds again across the area. Temperatures through mid-week will be back in the upper 90s, approaching 100 degrees. A slight chance of a shower or storm returns by mid-week.

