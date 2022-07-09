Advertise with Us
Substitute teacher arrested for sexually assaulting teen, sheriff’s office says

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports that 23-year-old Christopher Brennen Young has been...
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports that 23-year-old Christopher Brennen Young has been arrested for sexually assaulting a teen.(Hall County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia man is facing nearly a dozen sex charges in a case involving a teenage girl under the age of 16.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Christopher Brennen Young met his victim while he was employed as a substitute teacher at East Hall High School.

WGCL reports an investigation found evidence that Young sexually assaulted the teen and took videos of the sexual activity on his cell phone. The reported assaults did not occur on school property.

Young is facing charges that include aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and violation of computer pornography.

The Hall County School District released the following statement after Young’s arrest:

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victim and family. The district stands ready to provide the necessary support. The individual charged worked last year as a substitute teacher and no longer works in that capacity. The district was made aware of the arrest yesterday. All of our substitutes go through a criminal background check before working.

We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and all questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.”

Authorities said depending on forensic testing of electronic devices seized from Young’s residence he could face additional criminal charges.

