Regional Planned Parenthood CEO responds to Biden executive order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, released the following statement in response to Friday’s executive order by President Biden to protect access to abortion:

“The loss of abortion rights in Tennessee is a public health emergency, and I’m grateful for any federal action that leads to safe and legal access to abortion. With Governor Bill Lee’s extreme abortion ban in effect, we need an urgent response to ensure people get the essential health care they need. I’m encouraged that the administration is reaffirming its commitment to abortion access, but ultimately, this is a state issue, and we must elect leaders in Tennessee who will support abortion care.”

