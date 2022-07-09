MPD officer shot on Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call on Hickory Hill Square.

Police said when officers attempted to detain the suspect, he shot and hit the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury.

