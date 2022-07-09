Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Memphians offer advice on handling the heat

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Record heat calls for creative ways to stay cool.

Overton Park visitors say they’re mostly staying inside, but when they do go outside, they have some helpful tips for beating the heat.

Artavious McFadgon gave his suggestions on what to wear outside.

“Keep on short pants, short shirts,” McFadgon said. “No long sleeves and no long pants.”

Eating a frozen, tasty treat is also a good strategy, according to Massey Grace Fuchs.

“We like to take our mind off the heat,” Fuchs said. “MemPops are also a great way.”

For parents patiently waiting for their kiddos to tire out from outdoor fun, one Memphis dad has a helpful suggestion.

“You know the kids don’t care,” said Larry Parker. ”They don’t care how hot it is. They just wanna be outside and play really just staying hydrated and don’t stay out too long. Seek shade.”

At the Overton Park Shell, Memphians are taking in another hot and music-filled night.

“Even my dogs don’t want to go outside,” said Matthew Barton. “But it’s an evening show, it’s the Shell. It’s one of the best places to go in Memphis, and Maggie Rose should put on a good show. I thought I’d come out and have a little fun.”

For some, keeping cool means enjoying time with your family and good music.

“The main thing that takes our mind off the heat is the music, so we go up there and dance and totally forget about the heat,” said Fuchs.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jermaine Cobb (L) and Kendrick Haynes (R)
2 arrested after carjacking, gunshots at hospital
Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
FILE - This Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio,...
Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location
Trevin Hullom captured
Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Somerville
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
MSCS reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

Latest News

Memphians offer advice on handling the heat
Memphians offer advice on handling the heat
Madeline Elaine "Matt DeLuca" Robertson
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Rankin County teen
Congressman Steve Cohen
Congressman Cohen remembers former Japanese Prime Minister Abe
Planned Parenthood
Regional Planned Parenthood CEO responds to Biden executive order