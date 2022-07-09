Memphians offer advice on handling the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Record heat calls for creative ways to stay cool.

Overton Park visitors say they’re mostly staying inside, but when they do go outside, they have some helpful tips for beating the heat.

Artavious McFadgon gave his suggestions on what to wear outside.

“Keep on short pants, short shirts,” McFadgon said. “No long sleeves and no long pants.”

Eating a frozen, tasty treat is also a good strategy, according to Massey Grace Fuchs.

“We like to take our mind off the heat,” Fuchs said. “MemPops are also a great way.”

For parents patiently waiting for their kiddos to tire out from outdoor fun, one Memphis dad has a helpful suggestion.

“You know the kids don’t care,” said Larry Parker. ”They don’t care how hot it is. They just wanna be outside and play really just staying hydrated and don’t stay out too long. Seek shade.”

At the Overton Park Shell, Memphians are taking in another hot and music-filled night.

“Even my dogs don’t want to go outside,” said Matthew Barton. “But it’s an evening show, it’s the Shell. It’s one of the best places to go in Memphis, and Maggie Rose should put on a good show. I thought I’d come out and have a little fun.”

For some, keeping cool means enjoying time with your family and good music.

“The main thing that takes our mind off the heat is the music, so we go up there and dance and totally forget about the heat,” said Fuchs.

