The late Bobby O’Jay receives street name in his honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - O’Jay was the morning DJ host for the “Fun Morning Show” at WDIA.

He passed away in May after 39 years with the station.

Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery and Memphis City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas came together for the unveiling and honorary street dedication.

Union Avenue and November 6th Street in Memphis will now be dedicated to the radio legend.

