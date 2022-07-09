Advertise with Us
Excessive Heat Warning continues today, but showers and storms will bring a drop in humidity for tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been extended for portions of the Mid-South through this evening. Luckily, a weak cold front will push into the Mid-South today, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms with it. The highest chance is in Northeast Mississippi and east toward Selmer and Corinth. It won’t rain in all spots, but it’s the best shot we have had in the last two weeks. This front will move out tomorrow, bringing a drop in temperatures and humidity.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a passing shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, but feeling like 105+ for some.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and cooler with a Northeast wind. Lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and warm but tolerable as the humidity levels will be low. Highs in the mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot but not as humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Unfortunately, the lower humidity wont last long as the ridge of high pressure builds again across the area. Temperatures through mid-week will be back in the upper 90s, approaching 100 degrees. A slight chance of a shower or storm returns by Wednesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

