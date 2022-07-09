Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Rankin County teen

Madeline Elaine "Matt DeLuca" Robertson
Madeline Elaine "Matt DeLuca" Robertson(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Madeline Elaine Robertson, also known by “Matt DeLuca,” in Rankin County.

Robertson may be accompanied by 24-year-old Emily Nicole Yeary, also known by “Riley DeLuca.”

Emily Nicole "Riley DeLuca" Yeary
Emily Nicole "Riley DeLuca" Yeary(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

The pair are supposedly traveling in a 2005 red Dodge Dakota bearing SD license plate RJMM20. The truck was last seen traveling in an unknown direction, believed to be en route to South Dakota.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of either people or the truck, contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department at 601-847-2921 or the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-212-7822.

The truck Robertson is thought to be traveling in
The truck Robertson is thought to be traveling in(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

