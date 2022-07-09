Congressman Cohen remembers former Japanese Prime Minister Abe
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) expressed his condolences Friday to the family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and to the Japanese people.
He sent a private letter to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and made the following statement:
