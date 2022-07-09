Advertise with Us
Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities.
Smokies
Smokies(Stacker)
By Stacker
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Tennessee using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Tennessee.

#15. Hamilton County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A)

- Top places to live: Signal Mountain (A+), Lookout Mountain (A), Fairmount (A)

#14. Hardin County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

- Top places to live: Crump (B-), Savannah (C+), Olivet (C+)

#13. McNairy County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)

- Top places to live: Selmer (C+), Eastview (B-), Ramer (B-)

#12. Knox County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)

- Top places to live: Farragut (A+), Knoxville (A-), Mascot (C+)

#11. Johnson County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B-)

- Top places to live: Mountain City (C)

#10. Giles County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

- Top places to live: Pulaski (C+), Elkton (B), Lynnville (B-)

#9. Greene County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B-)

- Top places to live: Tusculum (B+), Greeneville (B), Mosheim (C)

#8. Decatur County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

- Top places to live: Decaturville (B)

#7. Roane County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)

- Top places to live: Kingston (B), Midtown (B-), Harriman (C+)

#6. Washington County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (B), outdoor activities (A-)

- Top places to live: Johnson City (A), Jonesborough (A-), Oak Grove (B)

#5. Carroll County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (B), outdoor activities (C+)

- Top places to live: McKenzie (B+), Clarksburg (B), Huntingdon (B)

#4. Henry County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)

- Top places to live: Paris (B-), Henry (B), Puryear (B-)

#3. Cumberland County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

- Top places to live: Lake Tansi (B), Fairfield Glade (B-), Crossville (C+)

#2. Loudon County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)

- Top places to live: Tellico Village (B), Loudon (B), Lenoir City (B-)

#1. Sullivan County

- Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A-), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B+)

- Top places to live: Kingsport (A-), Colonial Heights (B+), Bristol (B+)

