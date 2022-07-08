YMCA, Action News 5 team up for backpack drive benefitting 3rd grade students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Show 3rd graders in the Mid-South that you’ve got their back by donating a backpack to the YMCA Backpack Drive!

The YMCA and Action News 5 are teaming up to collect backpacks for 3rd graders in the Mid-South.

Research shows that students who are not proficient by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school. The YMCA and Action News 5 are working to support 3rd graders to help them have a successful school career by getting the supplies they need this year!

You can help by donating a new backpack to any YMCA location.

Every backpack that is donated will be filled with the necessary supplies that are needed for the 3rd grade year.

From July 8 - 30, visit any YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South location and drop off a new backpack.

You can also donate a backpack online by clicking here.

