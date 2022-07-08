Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

YMCA, Action News 5 team up for backpack drive benefitting 3rd grade students

(KKCO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Show 3rd graders in the Mid-South that you’ve got their back by donating a backpack to the YMCA Backpack Drive!

The YMCA and Action News 5 are teaming up to collect backpacks for 3rd graders in the Mid-South.

Research shows that students who are not proficient by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school. The YMCA and Action News 5 are working to support 3rd graders to help them have a successful school career by getting the supplies they need this year!

You can help by donating a new backpack to any YMCA location.

Every backpack that is donated will be filled with the necessary supplies that are needed for the 3rd grade year.

From July 8 - 30, visit any YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South location and drop off a new backpack.

You can also donate a backpack online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
FILE - This Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio,...
Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location
Memphis police
Shots fired, person carjacked at hospital
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
MSCS reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
Trevin Hullom captured
Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Somerville

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Billy Ray Turner in court Friday
MPD investigating Cordova shooting
1 dead after shooting at Cordova apartment complex
Wynne police investigating shooting of child