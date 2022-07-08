Advertise with Us
Sentencing underway for Billy Ray Turner in connection to Lorenzen Wright’s murder

By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sentencing for Billy Ray Turner is underway in connection to the 2017 murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

Wright’s mother Deborah Marion took the stand to give a victim impact statement regarding his sentencing.

She tearfully spoke of her grandchildren being without their father and how much she loved her son.

Following Marion’s statement, prosecutors argued though Wright’s ex-wife Sherra was the leader of the murder plot, Turner was the gunman. The attorney said he acted as a hitman recruited by Sherra.

We will update this story with the judge’s ruling on Turner’s sentencing.

