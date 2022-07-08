Tunica tenant is on month 4 without AC

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Lachad Jackson has been a resident at Bankston Arms Apartments in Tunica, MS, paying his rent at the beginning of each month, he says.

During the summer, he says the air conditioning always goes out, but it’s typically fixed within a reasonable time.

This year, however, his AC has been out since April, despite speaking with the landlord several times.

“I spoke with corporate,” Jackson said. “Their reaction was that they were unaware of it, but this was early June. She told me she would get out and get someone to fix it. Still, no air to this day.”

Jackson works in Memphis but his girlfriend stays at home with their two kids in the hot apartment.

“I’ve got a newborn baby. I also have a three-year-old at home,” said Jackson. “(My landlord) is telling me corporate is negotiating the price. It’s $800, and they’re trying to get it done for cheaper. It’s leaving me in a hot house because they’re trying to get it done for cheaper.”

A temporary AC window unit has been put in the apartment, but it doesn’t cool the whole house, according to Jackson.

The frustration led him to choosing not to paying his June rent.

“I felt like... me paying in April and May with no air, why pay in June or July if nothing’s going to be done about it,” Jackson said.

That decision was met with an eviction notice put on his door four days ago, Jackson said.

Wesley Hisaw is a partner with Holland & Hisaw Attorneys at Law in Horn Lake and says the route to not pay rent is a case that usually leans in the landlord’s favor when taken to court.

“In Mississippi, absent of there being a contract around it, (AC) is considered essential. We have an implied warranty of habitability” (which is an unstated guarantee that a rental property is in compliance with basic living and safety standards) “and heating and cooling is specifically one of those things,” Hisaw said.

This is different from Tennessee law, where the lack of AC isn’t a qualification for a property to be deemed uninhabitable.

As one can imagine, summer is the time when Hisaw receives the most calls from tenants and landlords alike on this situation.

For tenants like Jackson, Hisaw says providing written 30-day notice, demanding the - in this case - the AC be fixed, is the first step.

“If that 30 days has expired, (the landlord) does have the option to repair and deduct the rent. They can only do that up to the amount of the rent,” Hisaw said. “The other option is if they don’t deduct (the cost of repairs) from the rent, the landlord has 45 days to pay that money back.”

Hisaw says these situations are largely dependent on lease terms.

Sometimes landlords make tenants responsible for repairs.

If repairs are the landlord’s responsibility, they can deny repairs if they believe the condition of the AC unit, or any property of the complex’s, to be caused by the tenant, whether intentional or deliberate.

Neither are the case for Jackson.

A tenant must also be up-to-date on rent, according to Hisaw, for the repair and deduct option to work and not have used a repair and deduct option in the last six months before.

Hisaw’s best advice, though, is to consult an attorney.

“I do plan on paying the rent before the court date,” Jackson said, referring to his eviction lawsuit date in August. “I want to show the judge that this was all a matter of me having to suffer all April, May, June, and now July.

Bankston Arms Apartments does not appear to have a working phone number, and the leasing office was locked - seemingly with no one inside.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.