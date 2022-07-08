Advertise with Us
RAIN Act: Memphis city councilman announces reproductive autonomy resolution

Health care professional performs ultrasound scan
By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. plans to present a resolution to protect women and medical professionals from abortion prosecutions.

It’s called the “Reproductive Autonomy Is Necessary” or RAIN Act.

“We should not police women in matters of reproductive health. I am bringing this resolution because I know that this trigger ban law will have devastating consequences,” said Smiley in a statement.

Smiley says he will present the RAIN Act during the Memphis City Council’s meeting Tuesday.

