RAIN Act: Memphis city councilman announces reproductive autonomy resolution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. plans to present a resolution to protect women and medical professionals from abortion prosecutions.

It’s called the “Reproductive Autonomy Is Necessary” or RAIN Act.

“We should not police women in matters of reproductive health. I am bringing this resolution because I know that this trigger ban law will have devastating consequences,” said Smiley in a statement.

Smiley says he will present the RAIN Act during the Memphis City Council’s meeting Tuesday.

