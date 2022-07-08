Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.

In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings.

On Friday the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs from the 2021 model year after getting reports of five more fires.

The company also announced Friday that it’s recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.

The other recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs as well as some Ford Maverick small pickups.

Owners can check for recalls by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
Jermaine Cobb (L) and Kendrick Haynes (R)
2 arrested after carjacking, gunshots at hospital
FILE - This Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio,...
Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location
Trevin Hullom captured
Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Somerville
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
MSCS reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

Latest News

The grieving families are speaking out about the apparently botched shooting response.
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims seek accountability, closure
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Man indicted for fatal shooting Millington restaurant
President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling