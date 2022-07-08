More hot and dry weather to endure today, but some relief arrives this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dangerously high Feels Like temperaturs of 110°F+ will be widespread today, therefore another our Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through midnight tonight. We will get a very brief break from the heat and humidity this weekend as a weak cold front moves through, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight into tomorrow. Isolated damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall will be the main impacts if a storm were to become strong to severe.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 10%. High: 102 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows in the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday, which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Saturday night. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible. It won’t be a wash-out, but you will see a few rounds of rain. Sunday will be dry with more sun. Temperatures and humidity will drop slightly into the mid 90s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot next week with highs in the upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday and mid 90s on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

