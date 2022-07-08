Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

More excessive heat and a few strong storms

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm and muggy overnight with an isolated shower or storm. Any storm could be strong with high wind and heavy rain. Lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A weak cold front will move through Saturday, which will bring a slight chance of a passing shower or storm. The highest chance is in Northeast Mississippi and east toward Selmer and Corinth. It won’t rain in all spots, but it’s the best shot we have had in the last two weeks. Expect sunshine for the rest of the area with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will turn northwest at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A little less hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Lows will be in the 70s. 

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot but not as humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. A slight chance of a shower or storm returns by Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jermaine Cobb (L) and Kendrick Haynes (R)
2 arrested after carjacking, gunshots at hospital
Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
FILE - This Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio,...
Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location
Trevin Hullom captured
Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Somerville
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
MSCS reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

Latest News

et
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - July 8, 2022 (11 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
More hot and dry weather to endure today, but some relief arrives this weekend
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 7/8
Upper level flow showing hot and humid pattern for the Mid-South 6/12/22
First Alert to a drop in temperatures over the weekend