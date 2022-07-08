More excessive heat and a few strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm and muggy overnight with an isolated shower or storm. Any storm could be strong with high wind and heavy rain. Lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A weak cold front will move through Saturday, which will bring a slight chance of a passing shower or storm. The highest chance is in Northeast Mississippi and east toward Selmer and Corinth. It won’t rain in all spots, but it’s the best shot we have had in the last two weeks. Expect sunshine for the rest of the area with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will turn northwest at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A little less hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Lows will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot but not as humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. A slight chance of a shower or storm returns by Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

