Advertisement

Memphis native selected by Penguins in NHL Draft

Pittsburgh Penguins logo
Pittsburgh Penguins logo(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis native was selected into the NFL on Friday.

In the sixth round, the Pittsburgh Penguins picked Forward Luke Devlin.

The 18-year-old is from Memphis but has been honing his skills at St. Andrews College in Ontario.

Devlin is committed to play for Cornell University next year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

