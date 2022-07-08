Memphis native selected by Penguins in NHL Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis native was selected into the NFL on Friday.

In the sixth round, the Pittsburgh Penguins picked Forward Luke Devlin.

The view from the Devlin house 🤗🏠🥺 pic.twitter.com/WYGaknobRP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 8, 2022

The 18-year-old is from Memphis but has been honing his skills at St. Andrews College in Ontario.

Devlin is committed to play for Cornell University next year.

