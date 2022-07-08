Advertise with Us
Memphis Humane Society overwhelmed

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Humane Society is now at capacity.

The non-profit said they have been taking in a lot of animals, including strays and puppies and kittens from pets that have not been spayed or neutered.

The shelter said it is unable to take in any extra animals.

Staff said they took in many animals after July 4, who may have ran away from fireworks.

To help families find their pets quicker, Executive Director Ellen Zahariadis suggests pet parents visit the Lost and Found Pets of the Mid-South Facebook page, call their local shelters, hang posters, and have their pets microchipped.

