Man indicted for fatal shooting Millington restaurant

Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas(Millington Police Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a man accused of murder at a Millington restaurant.

Juston McKnight, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s behind bars on a $1 million bond.

The shooting happened in November 2021 at Margaritas on Hwy 51.

Prosecutors say McKnight got into an argument with staff about his bill when another customer intervened and removed him from the restaurant.

About 30 minutes later, police say McKnight returned with a gun and shot the man, 55-year-old Timothy Carver, several times.

Carver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“If he had not pushed and hit me, I would not have killed him,” McKnight told officers following his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

