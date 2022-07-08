Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man burglarizes Family Dollar for cigarettes, police say

Images of the unidentified "cigarette burglar"
Images of the unidentified "cigarette burglar"(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some people will do just about anything to get their next smoke.

Just two hours before the store was set to open, a Memphis man broke into a dollar store Wednesday morning to steal an undetermined amount of cigarettes, police say.

At 6:09 a.m., the suspect knocked out the front glass window of the Family Dollar on Quince using a concrete block.

The man entered the business through the broken window, stole the cigarettes, then fled.

Memphis Police Department released CCTV images of the man responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

