Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Lexington man out on bond after being charged with arson

David Ables mugshot
David Ables mugshot(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lexington man was charged on Thursday for arson and aggravated burglary, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On July 7, TBI special agent fire investigators determined that a residential fire that occurred on Buena Vista School Road was intentionally set.

Information quickly pointed TBI agents to David Ables, 66, as the person responsible for the fire.

Ables was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of arson and aggravated burglary.

He was released on $50,000 bond that same evening.

For this investigation, TBI special agent fire investigators worked alongside the Carroll County Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Office of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
Jermaine Cobb (L) and Kendrick Haynes (R)
2 arrested after carjacking, gunshots at hospital
FILE - This Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio,...
Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location
Trevin Hullom captured
Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Somerville
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
MSCS reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

Latest News

Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Man indicted for fatal shooting at Millington restaurant
Jermaine Cobb (L) and Kendrick Haynes (R)
2 arrested after carjacking, gunshots at hospital
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson