Lexington man out on bond after being charged with arson

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lexington man was charged on Thursday for arson and aggravated burglary, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On July 7, TBI special agent fire investigators determined that a residential fire that occurred on Buena Vista School Road was intentionally set.

Information quickly pointed TBI agents to David Ables, 66, as the person responsible for the fire.

Ables was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of arson and aggravated burglary.

He was released on $50,000 bond that same evening.

For this investigation, TBI special agent fire investigators worked alongside the Carroll County Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Office of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe.

