Key witness in Lorenzen Wright murder seeks new trial for unrelated charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The confessed co-conspirator in the death of former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright is seeking a new trial.

Jimmie Martin was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 after being convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend.

Martin stood trial in 2009, but the jury acquitted him of a first-degree murder charge and deadlocked on a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

After an initial appeal for a new trial was denied back in 2014, he issued a post-conviction relief petition.

The hearing is expected June 21.

