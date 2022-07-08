Advertise with Us
Key witness in Lorenzen Wright murder seeks new trial for unrelated charge

Jimmie Martin, Sherra Wright's cousin, testified in the trial of Billy Ray Turner who is accused of murdering Lorenzen Wright.(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The confessed co-conspirator in the death of former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright is seeking a new trial.

Jimmie Martin was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 after being convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend.

Martin stood trial in 2009, but the jury acquitted him of a first-degree murder charge and deadlocked on a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

After an initial appeal for a new trial was denied back in 2014, he issued a post-conviction relief petition.

The hearing is expected June 21.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

