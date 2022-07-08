Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina highlights a Latin entrepreneur looking to rejuvenate areas of Memphis.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about businessman Eduardo Sánchez Borja and his work restoring historic buildings

