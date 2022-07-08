Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina highlights a Latin entrepreneur looking to rejuvenate areas of Memphis.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about businessman Eduardo Sánchez Borja and his work restoring historic buildings

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

