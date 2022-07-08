Humane Society of Lincoln County loses funding for animal control, closes doors

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter closed its doors July 1 after announcing to the public that it has lost funding for Animal Control services.

“Due to the inability to reach an agreement for Animal Control and Care with the City of Fayetteville and Lincoln County governing bodies, the Humane Society of Lincoln County will no longer be able to financially afford to continue this essential service,” the non-profit said in a Facebook post.

Animal Control is an emergency service that also covers legal cases of neglect and cruelty, the organization explained. Some local governments have their own Animal Control Service, while others will hire from outside sources like Humane Societies and rescues.

This is a service the shelter has provided for the local community since 1985.

“We asked the local government for more than last year to help us keep up with rising prices, and the serious need for a humane animal control in this community,” the shelter said. “They told us point blank they don’t believe we need it, and have shown they don’t believe it is worth it.”

This decision comes after the shelter was denied an increase of funding from the city and county to keep up with rising prices.

“We understand the need for negotiation, and we have been trying to reach a survivable middle ground for months,” the organization stated.

Government funding accounts for 47% of the shelter’s total income.

According to the Fayetteville-Lincoln County shelter, the local governments have suggested the non-profit cut costs by euthanizing animals after they have been held between five to 10 days.

“That would save us money, it’s very true. But that is not our goal as the Humane Society,” the non-profit said.

Now, we are stuck in an awful difficult place. We can no longer afford to keep doing Animal Control. It costs us more than we are paid to cover it humanely. So without that increase, we have had to turn down our Animal Control Contract.

Because of this decision, both Fayetteville and Lincoln County have cut all funding for the shelter, resulting in the non-profit losing its building.

“We will also likely need to find a new facility,” the shelter said.

In a Facebook post, the shelter broke down it’s $440,000 budget to show what it costs to keep it running.

“These are not extravagant or high estimates for the supplies that we regularly need and use. We do our best to price compare, use the cheapest possible option, and pinch pennies, but it doesn’t save us enough,” the shelter said.

The Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter will not be accepting new animals as it is uncertain of the future of the animals currently in its care.

