First Alert to a drop in temperatures over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another hot and steamy day with high temperatures around 102 degrees. Due to the humidity, the feels like temperature will be around 115. Although we can’t rule out a stray shower this afternoon, most of the area will remain dry today. Rain will start moving into areas north of I-40 by 9 pm and rain will be possible through Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 10%. High: 102 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows in the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday, which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Saturday night. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible. It won’t be a wash-out, but you will see a few rounds of rain. Sunday will be dry with more sun. Temperatures and humidity will drop slightly into the mid 90s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot next week with highs in he upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday and mid 90s on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

