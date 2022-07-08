Advertise with Us
Ex-postal worker sentenced 5 years for stabbing boss

Tamekia Scott mugshot
Tamekia Scott mugshot(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven woman was sentenced on Thursday to five years and three months in prison for the 2021 stabbing of a Hernando Postmaster.

According to court documents, Tamekia Scott, 36, was a U.S. Postal employee when she assaulted the Postmaster by stabbing her with a screwdriver. The incident took place on July 13, 2021.

“Violence against federal workers in any form is unacceptable and the United States Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute those who commit violent acts of this nature,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Addison.

