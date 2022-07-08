Educators call for deeper review of Dr. Joris Ray’s record as superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the Mid-South’s top educators is under fire. District leaders launched a review of Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray for potential ethical violations.

Now education advocates who have been calling for Ray’s resignation share their thoughts on the news.

The review by the school board is a celebrated move for Memphis Lift Director Sarah Carpenter and Whitehaven Empowerment Zone President Beverly Davis, who recently stood with some parents calling for Ray to resign.

“Right now, we just simply want to remove a cloud and a distraction for our families,” McKissack said. “Which is why we’ve decided to launch a review of the allegations.”

Carpenter said she believes Ray should step down.

“We want an investigation. They started that process,” she said.

Carpenter and Davis both say they’re happy to see that the school board is reviewing claims of impropriety, but say it shouldn’t stop there.

“We need a real educator,” Davis said. “That’s what we need in the Superintendent’s office. That’s what we need down in an administration. We need a real leader.”

MSCS’s state testing scores are back to pre-pandemic levels in nearly every subject, but Carpenter and Davis say that’s still too low.

They’re also concerned because the district recently revealed that hundreds of second graders are at risk of failing for not enrolling in a summer literacy program.

“We just want to continue to have the trust of the people who elected us and that we represent and serve as school board members, " Greene said. “At the end of the day, my confidence in Dr. Ray remains strong and solid.”

Carpenter and Davis disagree.

They say board members should take a deeper look into Ray’s academic performance.

“They can stand 100% behind Dr. Ray, but at the end of the day, we’re standing 1000% beside our children,” Carpenter said. “Not just our children, but all children in the city of Memphis.”

