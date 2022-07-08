Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Billy Ray Turner sentenced to life in prison, additional 41 years in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.(WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Billy Ray Turner appeared in court Friday for sentencing in connection to the 2017 murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

Back in March, a jury returned guilty verdicts for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder concluding Turner’s trial.

On Friday, he was back in court for sentencing. He is sentenced to life in prison with an additional 41 years behind bars for criminal attempted murder and conspiracy. A life sentence in Tennessee is 51 years.

His sentence also includes 16 years for a felony gun possession charge.

Wright’s mother Deborah Marion took the stand to give a victim impact statement regarding his sentencing Friday.

She tearfully spoke of her grandchildren being without their father and how much she loved her son.

Following Marion’s statement, prosecuting Attorney Paul Hagerman argued though Wright’s ex-wife Sherra was the leader of the murder plot, Turner was the gunman. Hagerman said he acted as a hitman recruited by Sherra.

“He was recruited by Ms. Wright in at least two meetings at her house when in cold blood, they discussed the murder of Lorenzen Wright,” said Hagerman. “According to testimony, they also discussed when and where this should happen and concocted a plan and executed it, and Mr. Turner was, in fact, the executioner.”

Prosecutors have consistently pushed for Turner to serve his sentences consecutively.

A motion for a new trial is expected to be filed on Aug. 5 when Turner is set to appear in court again.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
Jermaine Cobb (L) and Kendrick Haynes (R)
2 arrested after carjacking, gunshots at hospital
FILE - This Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio,...
Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location
Trevin Hullom captured
Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Somerville
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
MSCS reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr. (6) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City...
Lofton Jr. puts on show in Grizzles’ summer league loss to thunder
UofM Tigers basketball -- Lester Quinones
Former Tiger Quinones signs two-way contract with Warriors
Kennedy Chandler
Memphis native Chandler signs record-setting rookie contract
Grizzlies generic
Grizzlies start the summer league with a win over 76ers