Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

2-week-old baby left inside hot vehicle in Walmart parking lot, Louisiana police say

By Marchaund Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A Walmart employee is being credited for helping police officers save the life of a 16-day-old baby who was left inside a hot car, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Police said officers received a call about a woman who appeared impaired with her young baby in the Walmart parking lot around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were unable to find the 37-year-old woman and were told she had left in a minivan.

As authorities were searching for the woman, an employee called police to say she was back at Walmart, but this time shopping without her child.

According to the police department, officers found the “highly intoxicated” woman inside the store and her infant inside the minivan, lethargic and covered in a blanket.

They said it was extremely hot inside the vehicle, and air conditioning was blowing hot air instead of cool.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Slidell Police Department.

“If it was not for the alert Walmart employee and the quick actions of our officers, this incident would have resulted in the death of this young two-week-old,” Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “As terrible of a situation (as) this was, it could have been a lot worse.”

Police said the child has been placed in the custody of Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Officers said they later learned the woman was also involved in a hit and run accident earlier in the day.

She was arrested in connection to several child endangerment-related charges in addition to hit and run.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
Jermaine Cobb (L) and Kendrick Haynes (R)
2 arrested after carjacking, gunshots at hospital
FILE - This Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio,...
Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location
Trevin Hullom captured
Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Somerville
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
MSCS reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

Latest News

The grieving families are speaking out about the apparently botched shooting response.
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims seek accountability, closure
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Man indicted for fatal shooting Millington restaurant
President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling