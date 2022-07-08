2 arrested after carjacking, gunshots at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department made two arrests after a carjacking that happened at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Thursday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at the hospital on Walnut Grove Road.

Officers were called to the scene after a person reported being carjacked.

Police say the men strangled the woman and dragged her from her vehicle. She briefly lost consciousness from being strangled and when she woke up, she was on the ground.

A witness heard a gunshot and saw the men struggling with the victim. The witnesses stopped behind the car that was being stolen, and the suspects allegedly shot at the witness’s vehicle before getting into the car and leaving the scene.

Nobody was hit during the gunfire.

Later that evening, officers found the vehicle in the area of Winchester and Outland Roads.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Jermaine Cobb, was taken into custody.

Police say the passenger, 34-year-old Kendrick Haynes, ran away, dropping a gun in the process, but was taken into custody as well.

Cobb is charged with carjacking, three counts of possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Haynes is charged with carjacking, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, 3 counts of possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, vandalism, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and resisting official detention.

