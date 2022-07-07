Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman recorded kicking child faces child abuse charges, police say

Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.
Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.(West Virginia Regional Jail)
By WSAZ staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A video posted on social media showing a child being kicked out of a chair by an adult has led to an arrest, according to West Virginia police.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Staci Burgy was arrested on child abuse charges.

In an interview, Burgy admitted it was her in the video but told officials she wasn’t attempting to hurt the child, the Cabell County Sheriff told WSAZ.

Deputies say Burgy told them she was imitating something she saw on a TV show.

Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Huntington Police Department on the investigation, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Boy returned home safe; found walking along Hwy 51
Details emerge of a fight between inmates that resulted in an inmate being flown, via...
Details surface of inmate fight at Hardeman County Correctional Facility
Davarus Dunlap
Affidavit: Drug deal at Memphis apartment complex ends in deadly gunfire
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for unsuspecting waitress

Latest News

Toddler boy left orphaned after parade shooting
Man charged after attempted murder of SCSO deputy
FILE - Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby...
Ex-’Cheer’ star Jerry Harris gets 12 years for child pornography, solicitation charges
The agreement Wednesday comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning...
Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold