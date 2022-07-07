Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Thursday, which means Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Amanda Hanson and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about her partnership with Oak Street Health to open temporary cooling centers for seniors at 3 Memphis locations.

· 3889 Park Avenue

· 3360 N. Watkins Street

· 5339 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Catch Amanda and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

