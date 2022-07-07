Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South.

The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven.

The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Whataburger’s big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Memphis,” said Whataburger Senior Market Leader Jon Barideaux. “We look forward to serving our new friends and neighbors in Southaven soon.”

Two more locations will be open soon in the Mid-South, in Memphis and Cordova. Those locations are expected to open in late 2022.

1040 N Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, Tenn. 38018

2859 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, Tenn. 38133

Whataburger expects the locations to bring a combined 525 jobs to the Mid-South by the end of the year.

