Traffic Alert: I-55 bridge traffic slowed by tractor-trailer

Traffic blocked on I-55 bridge(TDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tractor-trailer is partially blocking traffic on the I-55 bridge.

Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras show traffic is backed up on I-55 heading north over the Mississippi River. One lane is now open.

We are working to track down an incident report to see what is causing the holdup. This story will be updated.

