Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Somerville

Trevin Hullom captured
Trevin Hullom captured(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials have arrested Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive Trevin Hullom, 29, after a week-long search.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Most Wanted alert for Hullom on June 30.

Hullom was wanted for attempted murder in aid of racketeering and for the use of of a firearm during/in relation to attempted murder.

In June, Hullom was indicted as an alleged member of the Traveling Vice Lord / Junk Yard Dogs, a violent street gang that operates throughout the Western District of Tennessee.

