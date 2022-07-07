Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspects wanted for firing shots at man at Memphis business

Mid-South Transport shooting suspects
Mid-South Transport shooting suspects(MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with Memphis Police Department are looking for several suspects involved in an aggravated assault case. Some of it was caught on camera.

MPD says Wednesday around 1:16 p.m. at Mid-South Transport a victim came outside the business and saw a white Dodge Charger with two men inside parked next to his vehicle and an unknown person inside his vehicle.

When he attempted to approach them, the suspects in the Charger took off, according to MPD. The video shows the car stopping outside of the gate as the suspect in the victim’s car caught up and a suspect in the back seat opened the door firing shots toward the victim.

The suspects were last seen on Corporate Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident can call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

