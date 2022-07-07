Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
State: 201K gallons of oil spill from pipeline in Tennessee

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials are cleaning up a massive oil spill from a multistate pipeline that ruptured in rural Tennessee.

According to the state Department of Environment and Conservation, approximately 201,600 gallons of crude oil spilled from the pipeline on June 29 and entered Horse Creek in Henderson, some 88 miles northeast of Memphis.

The department says the spill was “secured” on June 30 and there were no reported impacts to nearby drinking water wells, no water contact advisories issued and no fish kills observed.

Officials say a mowing contractor struck the Mid-Valley Pipeline Company’s pipeline. Parent company Energy Transfer said in a statement on Wednesday that the pipeline was repaired and cleanup was concluding.

